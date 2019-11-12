        <
          Chiefs lose sacks leader Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn pec

          7:23 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team's leader in sacks, will undergo season-ending surgery this week for a torn pectoral muscle he suffered during Sunday's loss at Tennessee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Ogbah has 5.5 sacks, which is one more than defensive tackle Chris Jones. He started four of the Chiefs' 10 games.

          The Chiefs have the past two weeks played without Alex Okafor, one starting defensive end. Okafor has a high ankle sprain. The other starter, Frank Clark, returned to the lineup against the Titans after missing time because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

          The Chiefs acquired Ogbah this year in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

