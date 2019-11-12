THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A season after avoiding significant injuries during their Super Bowl run, the Los Angeles Rams have not been so lucky.

On Monday, a day after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and dropping to 5-4 on the season, Rams coach Sean McVay announced updates on several injuries that will impact their final seven games and hopes of a third consecutive playoff run.

Center Brian Allen will be sidelined for the season after damaging the MCL in his left knee against the Steelers, and right tackle Rob Havenstein will be sidelined at least one week, if not two, after injuring his meniscus.

Receiver Brandin Cooks, who last month sustained two concussions, will miss a second consecutive game as his situation continuous to be monitored. McVay said Cooks will be reevaluated next week. Josh Reynolds, who started Sunday, will continue to fill Cooks' role.

Solutions to fill the offensive line are being evaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears (4-5) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"We're kind of navigating through that over the next 24 hours," McVay said.

The Rams do not have any veteran reserves on the roster.

Austin Blythe, who has played left and right guard this season, will take over at center, as he did in a 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

But it remains to be determined how the positions of right and left guard and right tackle will be filled. However, the Rams must rely on first-year starters, or possibly rookies, to step in.

Rookie David Edwards, who started at left guard after second-year pro Joe Noteboom was placed on injured reserve following Week 6, started Sunday at right guard before he shifted to right tackle.

Austin Corbett, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, was inserted at left guard in place of Blythe, and Coleman Shelton, an undrafted free agent who was claimed off waivers in September, took over at right guard.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a 14-year pro, said it was challenging to adjust Sunday when several young players were forced into action.

"It's a lot of guys that nobody's ever played," Whitworth said. "So it's a learning process in a bunch of different ways, so, you know what, we have a lot of youth, but that's not an excuse."

Bobby Evans, a third-round pick from Oklahoma who has been inactive for seven games, also could take over at tackle.

This season, the Rams also have placed safety John Johnson and linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve. Linebacker Bryce Hager, who has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, is also expected to be placed on injured reserve this week.