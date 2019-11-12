        <
        >

          What they're saying about the Seahawks' OT win over the 49ers

          play
          Wilson considers OT win one of the wildest he has ever played (1:53)

          Russell Wilson says the Seahawks' overtime victory to hand the 49ers their first loss could be the most wild game he has ever played in. (1:53)

          3:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 on Monday Night Football in what might not just be the game of the year in the NFC West, but the best game the NFL has seen through 10 weeks.

          The game featured haymaker after haymaker between the two defenses, with each team recording five sacks and with seven turnovers between them. It ended when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period.

          The loss was the first of the season for the 49ers, ensuring that the 1972 Miami Dolphins will again drink their champagne as the last unbeaten team to win a Super Bowl.

          Here's what people are saying about Monday's classic:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices