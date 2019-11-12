What they're saying about the Seahawks' OT win over the 49ers

Russell Wilson says the Seahawks' overtime victory to hand the 49ers their first loss could be the most wild game he has ever played in. (1:53)

The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 on Monday Night Football in what might not just be the game of the year in the NFC West, but the best game the NFL has seen through 10 weeks.

The game featured haymaker after haymaker between the two defenses, with each team recording five sacks and with seven turnovers between them. It ended when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period.

The loss was the first of the season for the 49ers, ensuring that the 1972 Miami Dolphins will again drink their champagne as the last unbeaten team to win a Super Bowl.

Here's what people are saying about Monday's classic:

Hate the loss. Love the competition. Nobody competes like @PeteCarroll. Back to work @49ers. I like this team. — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) November 12, 2019

This is why people love football!!! An emotional roller coaster for 3 straight hours! Nonetheless 🗣 SEA — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) November 12, 2019

That's why Russ the MVP — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 12, 2019

@DangeRussWilson is a legitimate beast. Clutch — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) November 12, 2019

Big-time win for Seahawks! The rematch will be unreal. — Steven Jackson (@sj39) November 12, 2019