Lamar Jackson throws three touchdown passes and runs in another score as the Ravens take down the Bengals. (1:27)

The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran linebacker Preston Brown, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown had started in eight of the team's nine games this season, making 54 tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Bengals had re-signed Brown to a three-year, $16.5 million contract in March that included $4.8 million guaranteed.

Brown's first season with the Bengals in 2018 was derailed early due to ankle and knee injuries. He had signed a one-year deal worth $5 million to return to his hometown after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.