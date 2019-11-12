Possible WR replacements if Lockett is out (1:37)

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett "should be OK going forward" after the star wide receiver spent Monday night in a Stanford hospital because of a leg injury.

Carroll said Tuesday on 710 ESPN Seattle that Lockett suffered a serious bruise to his shin that required immediate treatment. Carroll did not indicate whether Lockett needed surgery.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that because the Seahawks have a bye in Week 11, it's possible that Lockett won't miss any games.

Lockett suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't play in overtime and already was out of the stadium, getting examined, when Carroll's postgame news conference began.

Carroll reiterated Tuesday that he is confident Lockett will recover from the injury and be fine long term.

A source told ESPN's Brady Henderson that Lockett staying behind in the Bay Area Monday was partly related to concern about how swelling in his leg would be impacted by flying. Doctors were determining whether Lockett would need to spend a second night in the hospital, the source said.

Lockett is the Seahawks' leader in receptions (62), receiving yards (793) and touchdown catches (6). The fifth-year receiver is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions and is fifth in receiving yards.