OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their defensive front by signing veteran tackle Domata Peko on Tuesday, his agent announced.

The Ravens (7-2), who lead the AFC North by two games, are in need of depth because Michael Pierce is dealing with an ankle injury and rookie Daylon Mack (hip and knee) was placed on injured reserve.

Peko, 34, played 11 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and the past two years with the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound nose tackle has been one of the NFL's most stout run defenders over the past decade.

The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis and activated rookie cornerback Iman Marshall off injured reserve.

To make room on the 53-man roster, Baltimore cut cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

Jones was inactive last Sunday, one week after he fumbled a punt return against the Patriots. De'Anthony Thomas replaced Jones as Baltimore's returner.