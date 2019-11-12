Source: Browns' Callaway benched for late arrival

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was benched before Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills for showing up late to FirstEnergy Stadium, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Cleveland.com first reported that Callaway was late in part because he parked in a different lot than usual. Callaway was not available in the locker room to answer questions Tuesday.

Despite warming up in pregame Sunday, Callaway was ruled inactive, and after changing clothes he was spotted being escorted through the tunnel to watch the game elsewhere in the stadium.

This week, coach Freddie Kitchens didn't back off his decision to bench Callaway, but did say it would be a one-game punishment.

"I don't know if he'd gotten the message or not, but I'm not wavering," Kitchens said. "I always want our guys to make good choices. ... I did what I felt like I needed to do, and it's over."

Callaway's benching cleared the way for his replacement, Rashard Higgins, to catch the winning touchdown against the Bills late in the fourth quarter.