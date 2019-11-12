NFL clubs were informed Tuesday that a private workout will be held for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta, according to a copy of a memo obtained by ESPN.

The session will include on-field work and an interview. All teams are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to them.

Several clubs have inquired about Kaepernick's current football readiness, and both the quarterback and his representatives have frequently expressed his desire to return to the league.

The memo, which was sent to NFL teams, says: "Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

Kaepernick, who turned 32 on Nov. 3, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

Within the past two years, Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid filed grievances against the league through the NFL Players Association, alleging collusion among team owners to deny jobs to Kaepernick and Reid.

In February, it was announced that both players had reached a settlement with the NFL. Terms were not disclosed.

Reid is in the midst of his second season with the Carolina Panthers.

Last month, Kaepernick's representatives said he has been "working out five days a week, for three years, in preparation to play again" but that the opportunity hasn't presented itself.