Week 11 NFL game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips and more

The Week 11 NFL slate is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score predictions.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a stat to know for each game, and the Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN Fantasy's Kyle Soppe and ESPN Chalk's Mackenzie Kraemer hand out helpful nuggets as well. It's all here to help get you ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 11 schedule, including a battle between MVP candidate quarterbacks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 90.7 | Spread: BAL -4.5 (51)

What to watch for: Expect a lot of scoring from Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. This marks the second time in NFL history that two starting quarterbacks under the age of 25 with a passer rating of 100 or better will square off in Week 11 or later. The first occurred a year ago this week, when Jared Goff and the Rams defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 54-51. -- Jamison Hensley

Bold prediction: The Ravens break the Texans' steak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher in each of the past two seasons. Jackson and the Ravens have produced six individual 100-yard rushing games this season, tied with the Cowboys and Panthers for most in the NFL. -- Sarah Barshop

Stat to know: The Texans got four sacks against Jacksonville in their first game without defensive end J.J. Watt this season, but they struggled to win consistently in the trenches. According to ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate using NFL Next Gen Stats, the Texans beat their blocks within 2.5 seconds just 28% of the time in Week 9 without Watt, compared to 44% in their first eight games.

What to know for fantasy: These two quarterbacks share the position lead in games of 25-plus fantasy points this season (five). See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Watson is 11-3 against the spread (ATS) in his career as an underdog. Read more.

Barshop's pick: Ravens 35, Texans 32

Hensley's pick: Ravens 38, Texans 34

FPI prediction: BAL, 54.6% (by an average of 1.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: What we saw the last time Jackson faced Watson ... Heisman package is latest wrinkle to Ravens' 'indefensible' offense ... Watson and Jackson were rivals. Now they're taking it to the pros.

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 69.0 | Spread: NO -5.5 (50)

What to watch for: The Bucs might potentially start two rookie cornerbacks -- Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting -- on the outside against Drew Brees, who has lost consecutive division games in a single season just four times since joining the Saints, according to ESPN Statistics & Information research (the last time was in 2016, losing to Carolina and then at Tampa Bay). -- Jenna Laine

Bold prediction: New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara will put a jolt back into his season with 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The Saints' offense obviously needs a spark, and Kamara is now far enough removed from his ankle and knee injuries that coach Sean Payton should be able to unleash him a little more. -- Mike Triplett

Stat to know: Saints receiver Michael Thomas has at least 10 receptions and 100 yards in back-to-back games. Only four players in NFL history have done it three or more times in a row. In the Week 5 meeting between these two teams, Thomas has 11 catches for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

What to know for fantasy: Tampa Bay's Mike Evans led all players (not just receivers) in fantasy points scored via the deep pass last season and is on pace to do it again this season. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: New Orleans is 9-3 ATS on the road over the past two seasons, the best mark in the NFL. Read more.

Triplett's pick: Saints 27, Buccaneers 23

Laine's pick: Saints 24, Buccaneers 22

FPI prediction: NO, 57.1% (by an average of 2.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Source: Saints OL Peat out 6 weeks for broken arm ... RB Jones 'a work in progress' but flashes potential in first start ... One loss is not a trend, but Saints' slow starts are adding up ... Arians sends powerful message about culture change in Tampa

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 63.1 | Spread: DAL -3.5 (51.5)

What to watch for: Ezekiel Elliott had 152 yards rushing and 88 yards receiving when these teams played last season. The Lions' run defense might be worse than a season ago -- and Elliott might be better. If the Dallas running back is able to get going early, he could be in line for another monster day, considering Detroit's struggles against top-flight backs all year long. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: The Cowboys will score a touchdown on their first possession. They have scored only once on the first drive in a game this season and did so with a short field after a defensive takeaway against Philadelphia. Making this even bolder: The Lions have allowed just one touchdown on opponents' first possession. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: Dallas leads the NFL in third-down conversion rate (51.4%). And the Lions are allowing teams to convert on 44.8% of third downs, tied for 26th in the NFL.

What to know for fantasy: Through 10 weeks, only Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have a higher average weekly fantasy ranking than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Entering this week, Dallas is one of two teams to be favored in every game this season (New England). Read more.

Archer's pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 23

Rothstein's pick: Cowboys 31, Lions 20

FPI prediction: DAL, 64.9% (by an average of 5.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Elliott's message to Cowboys: 'It's on us to turn it around' ... Sunday showed what life without Stafford is like for the Lions ... For starters, Cowboys need consistency by opening games faster

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 58.7 | Spread: MIN -10.5 (40.5)

What to watch for: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has notched 100 yards of offense in eight of his 10 games this season. The role he has taken on in the passing game has allowed Minnesota to dismantle teams with its explosive screen and play-action attack. Even if the Broncos sell out to stop Cook on the ground, they'll have to account for him, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. through the air. -- Courtney Cronin

Bold prediction: The Broncos will get a rushing touchdown. While Courtland Sutton figures to have a big day for the Broncos, the Vikings have surrendered just two rushing touchdowns all season, and both have come in two of their losses -- to the Packers and to the Chiefs. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had the fourth-worst Total QBR (28.0) among qualified QBs and a 64.6% completion mark through four weeks. But since Week 5, he is completing 71.5% of his passes (third best in the NFL) and has 15 passing touchdowns to just one interception. And his 73.7 QBR ranks fourth in the NFL during that span.

What to know for fantasy: Sutton has accounted for 34.3% of his team's receiving yards, the NFL's second-highest rate behind Michael Thomas. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Minnesota is 32-13-1 ATS at home under Mike Zimmer, the best mark by any coach in the Super Bowl era (minimum 25 games). Read more.

Legwold's pick: Vikings 23, Broncos 16

Cronin's pick: Vikings 24, Broncos 17

FPI prediction: MIN, 79.3% (by an average of 10.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Vikings finding their formula for playoff success ... Broncos QB Allen wants to make it difficult for Lock to replace him

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 49.1 | Spread: IND -3 (44.5)

What to watch for: Keep an eye on the battle between the Colts' offensive line and the Jaguars' defensive line. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, expected to start after missing the Week 10 game with a sprained left MCL, was sacked 14 times, including 10 in one game, in two starts against the Jaguars in 2017. Brissett said their offensive line is different from two years ago; that's a good thing because the Jaguars are sixth in the NFL in sacks with 30. -- Mike Wells

Bold prediction: Jaguars tailback Leonard Fournette will score two red zone touchdowns. The Jaguars have struggled scoring touchdowns in the red zone (34.5%, 30th in the NFL), but the return of Nick Foles under center will help. His experience will lead to quicker decisions and should open things up for Fournette, who has just one rushing touchdown this season. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: Foles is 10-2 as a starter in November or later (including playoffs) over the past four seasons. That's the best winning percentage (.833) by a starting QB with at least 12 starts in that time, besting Tom Brady's 27-7 record.

What to know for fantasy: The Colts' Jack Doyle (46% available) is one of four tight ends with at least 10 fantasy points in each of his past three games. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Over the past four seasons, Jacksonville is 7-0-1 ATS against Indianapolis. And Indianapolis has been shut out in two of the past four meetings. Read more.

DiRocco's pick: Jaguars 21, Colts 20

Wells' pick: Jaguars 20, Colts 10

FPI prediction: IND, 54.3% (by an average of 1.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Colts hope history will help them prepare to face Foles ... Minshew says he proved his staying power in NFL ... Colts stick with 'our guy' Vinatieri amid struggles

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 43.8 | Spread: CAR -5.5 (49.5)

What to watch for: Watch for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina offensive line to control this game and keep Julio Jones off the field. -- David Newton

Bold prediction: Jones goes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. His career-high yardage was 300 against the Panthers in 2016. Matt Ryan will find Jones for a couple of big plays off hard play-action as the Falcons have done to the Panthers in the past. -- Vaughn McClure

Stat to know: Ryan has a career-low 58.6 Total QBR through eight starts but still ranks 11th among 33 qualifying QBs. Perhaps not helping the matter, the Falcons have the fourth-worst Pass Block Win Rate using NFL Next Gen Stats (47%) in the NFL.

What to know for fantasy: McCaffrey has more fantasy points as a pass-catcher this season than JuJu Smith-Schuster. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Atlanta has covered back-to-back games after starting 1-6 ATS. Over the past two seasons, Atlanta is 4-3 ATS in divisional games and 4-14 ATS in all other games. Read more.

McClure's pick: Falcons 28, Panthers 21

Newton's pick: Panthers 28, Falcons 17

FPI prediction: CAR, 50.5% (by an average of 0.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Making an MVP case for RB McCaffrey ... Little-known RB Hill out to prove himself in rare chance to start ... In snowy loss, QB Allen shows why Panthers teammates believe in him ... 'Forget the plays': How the Falcons found their long-lost pass rush

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 4.7 | Spread: WSH -1 (38.5)

What to watch for: The Redskins will want to run vs. the Jets' run defense. In the Redskins' past four games, running back Adrian Peterson averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 18.8 carries per game. But in the Jets' past four games, their run defense has allowed just 2.4 yards per carry on 109 attempts. -- John Keim

Bold prediction: Rookie Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will throw his first touchdown pass and rookie receiver Terry McLaurin will top the 100-yard mark for the second time in three games. Haskins is struggling, but he will face an inviting group of cornerbacks -- perhaps the weakest group of corners he'll see in his NFL career. Due to injuries, the Jets are down to backups and unheralded rookies. -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: The Redskins have gone 13 straight quarters without scoring a touchdown, the longest streak in the NFL this season and tied for the third-longest single-season streak by any team since 2001.

What to know for fantasy: Jets receiver Jamison Crowder has two top-11 finishes at the position this season, and they've both come in the past two weeks. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Since 2014, favorites that have won one or zero games in Week 8 or later are 1-9 ATS and 2-8 straight up with six straight outright losses. Read more.

Cimini's pick: Redskins 23, Jets 17

Keim's pick: Redskins 17, Jets 16

FPI prediction: WSH, 57.5% (by an average of 2.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jets CEO doubles down on Gase -- a move that could backfire ... Haskins to start rest of season for Redskins

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 4.4 | Spread: BUF -5.5 (41)

What to watch for: Frank Gore is 73 yards from passing Barry Sanders for third on the all-time rushing list. Dolphins coach Brian Flores -- who played against Gore in college -- has made it known that a top priority is stopping Gore, Devin Singletary, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' 12th-ranked run offense from going wild on their defense. -- Cameron Wolfe

Bold prediction: This Bills' offense finally comes to life, as Allen completes his first pass that travels 30-plus yards and Singletary racks up more than 100 total yards. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: With a win, the Dolphins would become the fifth team in NFL history to win three straight games after starting the season 0-7 or worse (joining the 1978 St. Louis Cardinals, 1986 Indianapolis Colts, 2011 Miami Dolphins and 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers), per Elias Sports Bureau research.

What to know for fantasy: Miami's DeVante Parker has a touchdown or more than 55 receiving yards in seven straight games. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Miami has covered five straight games, all as an underdog, including back-to-back outright wins. It's the longest active cover streak in the league. Read more.

Louis-Jacques' pick: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

Wolfe's pick: Bills 23, Dolphins 17

FPI prediction: BUF, 64.3% (by an average of 5.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: For Bills to make playoff run, offense must start pulling its weight ... Dolphins coach Flores vs. Bills RB Gore, college edition ... Dolphins' wins a dilemma? 'We're going out to win every game. Period.'

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 52.1 | Spread: SF -11.5 (45)

What to watch for: The 49ers scorched Arizona with their passing game two weeks ago, but it's fair to wonder if they can do it again with tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders day-to-day with injuries. If Arizona can successfully slow the Niners' run game, and the 49ers struggle to throw it as well as they did in the previous meeting, the Cardinals could again push for the upset. -- Nick Wagoner

Bold prediction: San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa will take advantage of the Cardinals' offensive line with three sacks of Kyler Murray, showing off for the team that passed on him with the first overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: The Cardinals rank 10th in the NFL in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate (60%) powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, and Murray has faced the blitz on only 29.2% of his dropbacks, the 12th-lowest rate in the NFL. But that hasn't stopped the rookie QB from taking 31 sacks, the third most in the league this season.

What to know for fantasy: Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has failed to finish better than QB20 in three of the past four weeks. The lone exception? A QB2 finish against these Cardinals in Week 9. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Since 2011, teams playing on Sunday coming off a Monday night loss (San Francisco) are 53-81-2 ATS, including 20-36 ATS since 2016. Read more.

Weinfuss' pick: 49ers 31, Cardinals 20

Wagoners's pick: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

FPI prediction: SF, 85.2% (by an average of 14.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: 49ers' answer to first loss? 'We'll be absolutely fine' ... QB Murray on 'steady climb' midway through rookie season

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 91.1 | Spread: NE -3.5 (44.5)

What to watch for: Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) has been unable to practice this week for the Eagles, putting his status in question. With DeSean Jackson already out for the rest of the regular season, Carson Wentz will have limited weapons at his disposal against a Patriots defense that ranks first in interceptions (19) and passing touchdowns allowed (3). -- Tim McManus

Bold prediction: First-round draft choice N'Keal Harry will be active for the first time this season for the Patriots, and the wide receiver will be targeted in the red zone for a touchdown grab on a fade route, where his size and physicality can be tapped. The Eagles are tough to run against, so the passing attack figures to be a bigger part of the Patriots' offensive approach. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: When pressured this season, Tom Brady is completing just 28% of his passes (last in the NFL). And while under duress, his passes are off-target a league-high 51% of the time. The Patriots' offensive line ranks 23rd in the league in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, sustaining their blocks for 2.5 seconds 54.5% of the time.

What to know for fantasy: Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is coming off of his best game of the season (nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 9), and the Patriots have allowed opponents to complete an NFL-high 74.3% of their passes thrown to tight ends this season. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Brady is 40-18 ATS in his career following a loss. Read more.

Reiss' pick: Patriots 24, Eagles 20

McManus' pick: Patriots 27, Eagles 23

FPI prediction: NE, 62.7% (by an average of 4.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Patriots soared again after devastating Super Bowl loss to Eagles ... Is Wentz an elite QB? A dive into the numbers ... How Sanu has quickly become key part of Patriots' attack ... Circle of life: Eagles' Matthews back where he belongs

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 35.6 | Spread: OAK -10.5 (48.5)

What to watch for: The Raiders will use their run game against the worst run defense in the league (the Bengals are giving up 173.0 yards per game) to set up play-action passing to tight end Darren Waller. If they handle their business against the winless Bengals and at the 2-7 Jets next week, the Raiders roll into Kansas City on Dec. 1 with first place in the AFC West on the line. -- Paul Gutierrez

Bold prediction: Waller will have two touchdowns. The Bengals have struggled to contain opposing tight ends, and Waller should be a matchup problem all afternoon. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: Oakland running back Josh Jacobs' 811 rushing yards this season are already a team rookie record. And he has three games with at least 100 yards rushing, tied with Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most by a Raiders rookie in franchise history.

What to know for fantasy: Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon ranks 14th in the NFL with 131 carries entering Week 11, but he is not one of the 82 players with a 20-plus-yard rush or one of the 94 players with a rushing touchdown. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: This is the second time in the past 15 seasons Oakland has been a double-digit favorite. The other came in 2017 when it was a 14-point favorite over the Jets, which it won by 25 points. Read more.

Baby's pick: Raiders 30, Bengals 13

Gutierrez's pick: Raiders 31, Bengals 16

FPI prediction: OAK, 84.4% (by an average of 13.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Raiders' defensive cavalry includes Compton, Swearinger, Jordan ... Bengals begin youth movement amid winless season

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Matchup rating: 60.8 | Spread: LAR -6.5 (41)

What to watch for: The Rams' offense this season has been a shell of its former self. Quarterback Jared Goff has a Total QBR of 29.7 -- fifth worst in the NFL -- and there's no relief in sight. The offensive line has been decimated by injuries, and three first-year starters must be prepared to line up across from a formidable Bears front, including outside linebacker Khalil Mack. -- Lindsey Thiry

Bold prediction: Look for Mack to bust out and flood the stat sheet against the Rams, despite just one sack in his past five games. In six prime-time games with the Bears, Mack has recorded six sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception return for a touchdown. And last season, Mack had a sack and forced fumble in Chicago's victory over Los Angeles. -- Jeff Dickerson

Stat to know: Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's 35.8 Total QBR this season is the second worst in the NFL ahead of only Tennessee backup Marcus Mariota. And Trubisky's 5.8 yards per attempt this season is the worst mark in the NFL.

What to know for fantasy: Todd Gurley II averaged 22.5 touches per game last season for the Rams. Yet he has a total of 22 touches over his past two games. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: All six prime-time games in the previous two weeks went over the total after prime-time games went 19-5 to the under in Weeks 1-8. Read more.

Dickerson's pick: Rams 20, Bears 18

Thiry's pick: Bears 17, Rams 16

FPI prediction: 60.8, 68.2% (by an average of 6.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: 'Crazy trash': How the Ramsey 'gets in people's heads' ... Bears living life in QB limbo with Trubisky ... Rams say they'll stick together despite uneven season ... Injuries piling up for Rams as C Allen ruled out for year

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN App

Matchup rating: 78.7 | Spread: KC -4 (52.5)

What to watch for: Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has had some big games against the Chargers, and he's on a roll of late with 17 catches for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games. The Chargers are fifth in the league in passing yards allowed, so something has to give. -- Adam Teicher

Bold prediction: The Chargers will rush for 200 yards. Melvin Gordon recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the season last week (108) in a loss to the Raiders. The Chiefs are giving up 148 rushing yards per game, second worst in the NFL. The combination of Gordon and Austin Ekeler should create problems for Kansas City defensively. -- Eric D. Williams

Stat to know: According to ESPN pass coverage metrics powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chargers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL. And Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes leads the league in yards per dropback (10.9) against zone, while also completing 80% of his passes and posting a 96 QBR.

What to know for fantasy: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers averaged 9.1 fantasy points per game against Kansas City from 2015 to 2017, but he righted the ship last season and averaged 23.7 against the divisional rival. See Week 11 rankings.

Betting nugget: Rivers is 15-5-1 ATS (12-9 straight up) in prime-time games as an underdog. Read more.

Williams' pick: Chargers 31, Chiefs 28

Teicher's pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 24

FPI prediction: KC, 72.9% (by an average of 8.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Mahomes says he's feeling best he has all season ... Mexico City game rekindles Chargers' bond with fans in Tijuana ... WR Hill has much more in his game than just speed ... Chargers CB Davis holds Mexican roots dear