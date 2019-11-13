        <
          Jets CEO Christopher Johnson says Adam Gase to return as coach in 2020

          1:11 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite a 2-7 record, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said Wednesday that he will not make a coaching change, indicating the embattled Adam Gase will return in 2020.

          Johnson, in his first public remarks since June, said he informed the team last Wednesday that Gase isn't going anywhere.

          Johnson said the poor season is "exceedingly frustrating," but he commended Gase, in his first season, for keeping the team unified and fighting through a rash of injuries.

          Speaking at practice, Johnson expressed confidence in Gase and new general manager Joe Douglas, who was hired in June.

          Fan unrest peaked in the aftermath of an ugly loss to the previous winless Miami Dolphins on Nov. 3. The Jets beat the New York Giants last Sunday.

