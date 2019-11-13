After spending the past two days at a Bay Area hospital, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is flying back to Seattle on Wednesday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks' owner, Jody Allen, provided her plane to fly Lockett back to Seattle.

The expectation is that, despite his severe leg contusion, Lockett will be ready to play against Philadelphia after Seattle's bye.

Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Lockett suffered a serious shin bruise that required immediate treatment.

Carroll said Lockett stayed in the hospital to make sure there were no problems with the swelling caused by the contusion.

Lockett suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 27-24 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, though Carroll did not know exactly when or how Lockett got hurt. He did not play in overtime.

Lockett is the Seahawks' leader in receptions (62), receiving yards (793) and touchdown catches (six). The fifth-year receiver is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions and is fifth in receiving yards.