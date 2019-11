New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat had surgery Wednesday for a broken arm and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peat, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year-old Peat was the 13th overall selection of the 2015 draft by the Saints.

The loss to the Falcons snapped a six-game winning streak for the NFC South-leading Saints, who fell to 7-2.