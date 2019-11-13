        <
          Source: Ex-Dolphins DE Robert Nkemdiche suspended

          5:40 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Cardinals and Dolphins defensive end Robert Nkemdiche, now a free agent, has been suspended for two weeks by the NFL, a source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

          It was not immediately clear why he was suspended.

          The Cardinals released Nkemdiche, their 2016 first-round pick, in July, one day after he arrived at training camp out of shape.

          The Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $1.1 million in August. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered in December 2018 and get into better playing shape.

          He was released last week after playing just two games with the Dolphins.

