KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's feeling better physically heading into Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers than he has since the opening week of the season.

"Just being able to not have to worry about the ankle or not worry about the knee and just being able to go out there and play football the way that I've played it my whole career so far,'' Mahomes said Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs began preparations for their game in Mexico City.

"Just going out there and being able to play the game, do the things I've grown [accustomed] to doing, scrambling and doing all that different type of stuff and coming out healthy was definitely a positive sign.''

Mahomes returned to the lineup for last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. He missed the previous 2½ weeks after dislocating his right kneecap during a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

Before that, Mahomes injured his ankle in the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been on the injury report every day since the Jaguars game, though he never missed a practice session.

Mahomes indicated he wasn't worried about reinjury in last week's game.

"The moment I got out on that field and you kind of get your mind off of it and you're just able to focus on what you need to focus on in order to have success as a team, I think that was kind of the moment for me,'' Mahomes said. "I think pregame and throughout the week and you're trying to push it to kind of see what you can do and what you can't do. When I got out on that field, I realized I was good to go and everything I had done with the trainers and doctors had prepared me for the game.''