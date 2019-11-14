New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones filed a trademark request last month for "Danny Dimes" through his agents at CAA.

The filing was made Oct. 15 because of the demand for Danny Dimes merchandise and to protect Jones moving forward. There were more than 20 companies producing unlicensed shirts not long after his first career start.

The application has a long list of goods and services for the Danny Dimes likeness that includes video games, football helmets, trading cards, crayons, bumper stickers, clothing and toys.

The filing was discovered by trademark lawyer Josh Gerben.

The decision for Jones' team to file was made after two other trademark applications were recorded in the aftermath of Jones becoming the Giants' starting quarterback. One was by John Messina, believed to be the creator of the nickname. The other was by two men from Goshen, New York.

Jones has accepted but not necessarily fully embraced the nickname.

"Yeah, I've heard it a little bit more recently," Jones told ESPN in September. "I don't know. It's all right, I guess. There could be worse nicknames."

The rookie still primarily goes by "DJ" in the Giants locker room.

Jones was the No. 6 overall pick earlier this year out of Duke. The nickname, which dates back to draft weekend, began to spread like wildfire when he excelled in the preseason. The Giants even seemed to provide a stamp of approval when they used it on their social media accounts this summer.

Jones started the season backing up two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning before being installed as the starter in Week 3. Jones has mostly impressed during his eight starts despite a 2-6 record during that span.

The 22-year-old rookie has completed 63% of his passes for 1,984 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also lost nine fumbles.