CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday, five days after he was benched for showing up late to a game.

Callaway, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2018, was late to Sunday's win against Buffalo, a source confirmed to ESPN, prompting the team to make him inactive. His replacement in the lineup, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, wound up catching the game-winning touchdown.

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Callaway had "too many issues," when asked why the team was waiving him.

Tardiness was just the latest infraction for Callaway, who has been in trouble throughout his college and pro career.

He was suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL combine, and was cited for possession of marijuana while driving with a suspended license last August. Police also found bullets and a gun part while searching his vehicle. The possession charge was dropped at a hearing on Jan. 25 and Callaway pleaded guilty to operating without a valid license and speeding.

While at Florida, Callaway was suspended for the entire 2017 season for allegedly using stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts. He was also cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment during a traffic stop by Gainesville police in May 2017.

The Browns drafted Callaway anyway, then backed him after the four-game suspension was announced, with general manager John Dorsey declaring that the franchise was "committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost."

Yet earlier this week after Callaway was late, Kitchens admitted he didn't know if the second-year player "had gotten the message or not."

The Browns, who play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, used Callaway's roster spot to activate rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes, who had been on injured reserve.

Callaway had only eight catches for 89 yards this season.