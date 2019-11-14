JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette didn't work out once during his team's bye week.

Didn't lift a weight. Didn't use resistance bands. Didn't even hit a treadmill. Nothing at all.

"I laid in bed, ate gumbo, [and] went on dates with my daughter and my son and we chilled," he said.

It was a well-deserved break, and pretty much the only one that Fournette has taken since the 2018 season ended. His commitment and work ethic are two of the biggest factors in Fournette's turnaround from a player who many thought was a bust after last season to one with nearly 1,000 yards rushing already this season.

That includes keeping a strict watch on his diet and weight. Fournette gained 17 pounds during the 2018 season, but has pretty much maintained his weight around 223 pounds this season. But, he says, it has not been easy.

"Some days you feel good, wake up and want some cookies or whatever the case may be," Fournette said. "It's hard, but, you've got to do what's best for the team."

That started in January, when Fournette went out to the University of Wyoming to work out with a former LSU strength coach during the offseason instead of training in New Orleans. He didn't attend every OTA, but coach Doug Marrone said he was pleased with the way Fournette practiced and worked when he did show up. Fournette reported to training camp in good shape, hasn't missed a practice and is playing 89% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps.

Fournette has rushed for 831 yards (sixth in the NFL) and his 40 catches are second on the team as well as a career high. He has only scored one touchdown, though, and that's something that has admittedly frustrated him.

Still, taking everything into consideration -- especially with Marrone praising Fournette's work ethic, maturity, and commitment -- the player the Jaguars drafted fourth overall in 2017 says he's in a very good place as the Jaguars (4-5) get ready to play at Indianapolis (5-4) on Sunday to kick off the second part of their season.

"I'm good," he said. "I guess it's the training I put in. No. 1 God, No. 2 the training I put in in the offseason. Just trying to keep my weight down right now, staying slim, staying fit, staying fast, and ready for these next seven games."