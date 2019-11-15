Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet as a fight breaks out at the end of the Steelers vs. Browns game. (0:57)

Three players were ejected after a nasty brawl between the Steelers and Browns in the closing seconds of Thursday night's game in Cleveland.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tore off Mason Rudolph's helmet and struck the Steelers quarterback in the head with it after the two tangled on the ground.

Several skirmishes ensued. Garrett, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were ejected. Pouncey got tossed after throwing a couple punches and kicking Garrett in the helmet while he was on the ground.

Garrett and Pouncey both likely face suspensions. The longest ban for an on-field incident in NFL history is the five games that Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for stomping on Andrew Gurode's head.

Rudolph appeared OK despite the hit to his head.

"It's inexcusable," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told Fox after the game. "I don't care if it's a rivalry or not."

Asked about what happened, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters: "I'll keep my thoughts to myself. You guys saw what happened at the end." Asked again, Tomlin said: "That's exactly what I said; I got no comment. ... No more questions regarding that, 'cause I'm saying nothing."

The wild melee started when Rudolph dumped a pass to running back Trey Edmunds, then was dragged to the ground by Garrett. Rudolph appeared to try and dislodge Garrett's helmet while they were on the ground, before the Browns defensive end ripped off the QB's helmet once they stood up, taking a swing with it and connecting on the top of Rudolph's head.

Players from both sidelines spilled on the field as it happened.

Cleveland won the often-chippy game, 21-7. The teams meet again Dec. 1, in Pittsburgh.