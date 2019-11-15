        <
          'Craziest thing I have ever seen on a football field': NFL reacts to Myles Garrett incident

          Garrett clubs Rudolph with helmet as fight breaks out (0:57)

          Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet as a fight breaks out at the end of the Steelers-Browns game. (0:57)

          12:28 AM ET
          The Cleveland Browns were seconds away from wrapping up their second straight win when bedlam ensued.

          Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett was then taken down by Steelers linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, who kicked Garrett when he was on the ground. Benches cleared before order was restored. Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected, and suspensions are expected.

          Here's how the NFL world reacted across social media on Thursday night:

