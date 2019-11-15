'Craziest thing I have ever seen on a football field': NFL reacts to Myles Garrett incident

Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet as a fight breaks out at the end of the Steelers-Browns game. (0:57)

The Cleveland Browns were seconds away from wrapping up their second straight win when bedlam ensued.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett was then taken down by Steelers linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, who kicked Garrett when he was on the ground. Benches cleared before order was restored. Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected, and suspensions are expected.

Here's how the NFL world reacted across social media on Thursday night:

He's done for year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

Suspend him for the rest of the season. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 15, 2019

One thing for sure is #MasonRudolph will never try and fight at Defensive Lineman again. #TNF — Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) November 15, 2019

Bro i can't even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that's not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

That. Is. Insanity. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 15, 2019

Yeaaaah pounce. Straight up don't touch my QB let alone disrespect him like that. #MyBrothersKeeper @MaurkicePouncey https://t.co/CEhWCSGvYk — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) November 15, 2019

How many games suspended for everyone involved tonight? #brownsvsteelers #FightClub — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 15, 2019

There is no excuse for that but I want to know What was said or happened before... — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

This is absolutely ridiculous! The fact they let garret slam him 3 secs late and no call is a prob! Mason has every right to be pissed! — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) November 15, 2019

I'm all for being a leader and doing the right thing. My loyalty is with my guys right or wrong. I will never out them on National tv ever! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) November 15, 2019

He could of killed him. In the 17 years I played in the #NFL , never been more disturbed by the end of a game. #disappointed #notcool — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett just did something that I've only seen in NFL practices. Guaranteed to be suspended. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 15, 2019

Oh boy, @MylesLGarrett. This isn't going to end well for you. — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) November 15, 2019

Wow Myles Garret was on one. He could have done some serious damage hitting Rudolph with that helmet. He's done for the season after that. I'd be shocked if he played another game this season. — Corey Wootton (@CoreyWootton) November 15, 2019