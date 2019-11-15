Josina Anderson provides an update on Antonio Brown's meeting with the NFL regarding accusations of sexual misconduct. (2:02)

Wide receiver Antonio Brown's meeting Thursday with the NFL to address sexual assault allegations against him lasted about eight hours, and there could be follow-ups before a decision is made about his future, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The meeting took place in Florida. Brown has denied the allegations.

The NFL had three representatives at the interview, which was led by Lisa Friel, the source said. Friel is the NFL's senior vice president/special counsel for investigations.

The source said Brown felt it went well, and that he was responsive to the NFL's questions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that barring a significant turn of events, Brown is not expected to play again this season, according to sources.

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown has officially been served lawsuit papers from Taylor, sources told ESPN, and has hired attorney Camille Blanton to handle his case.

Brown has played in only one game this season -- Week 2 against the Dolphins. He was released by the Oakland Raiders before the season and by the New England Patriots before Week 3, after it was made known that he sent text messages to the artist who accused him of misconduct.

Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Brown is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.