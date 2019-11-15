If Booger McFarland was in the Steelers organization he wouldn't leave Cleveland until charges were filed against Myles Garrett for assaulting Mason Rudolph. (0:57)

CLEVELAND -- The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph isn't ruling out any legal options in the aftermath of a late-game melee Thursday night.

"I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table," Tim Younger said when reached by text message Friday morning.

Rudolph was struck in the head with his own helmet by Cleveland's Myles Garrett after the Browns defensive end ripped it off in the final seconds of the Steelers' 21-7 loss.

The fight started when Garrett took Rudolph to the ground following the quarterback's short pass to Trey Edmunds on third-and-long. Rudolph appeared to attempt to dislodge Garrett's helmet as the two exchanged words. As Rudolph stood up, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at him as offensive linemen David DeCastro tried to push Garrett away.

"It was pretty cowardly," Rudolph said. "Pretty bush league."

The incident evoked memories of Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth stomping on the head of the Cowboys' Andre Gurode in a 2006 game. Haynesworth was suspended five games, but Gurode opted against pressing criminal charges or filing a civil lawsuit.

Younger tweeted about Thursday night's incident after the game.

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes every snap taken on the field," Younger wrote. "Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-pound DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly."