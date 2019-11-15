Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has lost his appeal and will be suspended for his next 10 games, regular season or postseason, for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The Browns waived Callaway on Thursday.

Callaway's agent, Malki Kawa, had tweeted that Callaway was facing the ban for taking a tainted CBD supplement.

Callaway was a healthy inactive for Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills after showing up late to a game. His replacement in the lineup, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, wound up catching the game-winning touchdown.

A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Callaway was late again this week.

Asked why the team waived him, a source said to ESPN's Josina Anderson: "Too many issues."

But the receiver's troubles began far before that.

Callaway was suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL scouting combine and was cited for possession of marijuana while driving with a suspended license last August. Police also found bullets and a gun part while searching his vehicle. The possession charge was dropped at a hearing on Jan. 25, and Callaway pleaded guilty to operating without a valid license and speeding.

While at Florida, Callaway was suspended for the entire 2017 season for allegedly using stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts. He was also cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment during a traffic stop by Gainesville police in May 2017.

The Browns drafted Callaway anyway then backed him after the four-game suspension was announced, with general manager John Dorsey declaring that the franchise would stand by him as long as he was "committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost."

Yet earlier this week after Callaway was late, Kitchens admitted he didn't know if the second-year player "had gotten the message or not."

Callaway had eight catches for 89 yards this season.