Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet as a fight breaks out at the end of the Steelers-Browns game. (0:57)

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett will not play again this season, and maybe longer.

The NFL announced Friday that the Cleveland Browns defensive end has been suspended for the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns make it, and will have to meet with the commissioner's office before being reinstated in 2020.

Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and clubbed him in the head with it in the final seconds of Thursday night's game.

Garrett's suspension, which is at least six games, is the longest in NFL history for a single on-field incident.

In a statement, the NFL said that Garrett "violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon."

The NFL also suspended Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi one game for pushing Rudolph in the back to the ground shortly after Garrett had slugged the Steelers quarterback in the head with the helmet. Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey, who jumped into Garrett, kicking and punching him after Rudolph had been struck, was suspended three games.

All three players -- who were ejected from Thursday's game -- are suspended without pay and will be fined. In addition, the NFL has fined the Browns and Steelers organizations $250,000 each for the incident.

All three players can appeal the suspensions within three business days. The NFL left the door open for "additional discipline" of other players, including those that left the bench and ran onto the field.

"What I did was foolish, and I shouldn't allow myself to slip like that," Garrett said afterward. "That's out of character, but a situation like that where it's an emotional game, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with what happened."

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issued a statement shortly after the NFL's ruling.

"We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game," the statement said. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions."

Before Garrett, the longest ban in NFL history came in 2006, when then-Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for ripping the helmet off of Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode and kicking and stomping on his face.

Thursday night, Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens called Garrett's actions "embarrassing." Rudolph called them "cowardly" and "bush league."

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin had "no comment" on the incident, only to say, "you guys saw what happened."

Several Cleveland players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, condemned the incident.

"Obviously, stuff like that is dangerous," Mayfield said. "So it was tough to see that, knowing Mason. It was tough to watch."

The melee started when Rudolph dumped a pass to running back Trey Edmunds late in the fourth quarter then was dragged to the ground by Garrett. Rudolph appeared to try to dislodge Garrett's helmet while they were on the ground. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet once they stood up and took a swing with it, connecting on the top of Rudolph's helmetless head.

