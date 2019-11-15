Rob Ninkovich predicts the Jaguars will struggle going to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak. (0:29)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for Sunday's AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Brissett missed Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. He originally suffered the injury after guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him in the first half of the Week 9 game at Pittsburgh.

He was a limited participant in all three days of practice leading up to the Dolphins game. The Colts, who are on a two-game losing streak, officially ruled him out the day before the game.

Reich said early in the week that Brissett would be the starter as long he was able to practice this week. Brissett was a full participant in practice every day this week.

"He's looked really good," Reich said. "I don't want to put a percentage on it -- I just know he's good enough to play."

Receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss his third straight game due to a calf injury. The Colts (5-4) are 0-7 without Hilton in his career.