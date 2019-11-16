PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not pursue legal charges or take additional action toward Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett following Thursday night's on-field altercation, a source told ESPN.

It is now considered an NFL matter exclusively.

Earlier Friday, Rudolph's agent Tim Younger said "no options have been removed from the table," after tweeting late Thursday night that "the matter will be reviewed thoroughly."

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said Friday that they are not investigating Garrett, adding that they had not received a complaint from Rudolph.

The NFL handed down the longest ban for a single on-field incident in league history Friday afternoon when it indefinitely suspended Garrett without pay for his role in the late-game melee. Garrett swung and struck Rudolph on the head with the quarterback's own helmet. Rudolph, who appeared to attempt to dislodge Garrett's helmet after the defensive end's late hit, will be fined for his role in the altercation, a source told ESPN.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games without pay for fighting, including punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game. Suspended players have three business days to appeal their punishment.

The teams were also fined $250,000 each, and the NFL left the door open for "additional discipline" of other players under the league's standard accountability process, including those who left the bench and ran onto the field to enter the fight area.

