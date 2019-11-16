Rob Ninkovich contends that the Lions are going to have a tough time with the Cowboys, especially with Matthew Stafford out. (0:24)

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson, a rookie out of Maryland who became Detroit's starting back after Kerryon Johnson went on injured reserve last month, suffered the concussion last week against the Chicago Bears.

He practiced Thursday and Friday and was initially listed as questionable.

Johnson has 44 carries for 153 yards this season along with 13 receptions for 58 yards. He will be part of a backfield committee, along with J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins, behind quarterback Jeff Driskel, who gets his second start of the season in place of the injured Matthew Stafford against the Cowboys.

Additionally, fullback Nick Bawden is questionable with a foot injury.