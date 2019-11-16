Stephen A. Smith says 22 teams will attend Colin Kaepernick's workout and he sees him getting a job within the next two weeks. (1:54)

Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout is being moved to a new location in the Atlanta area and will now start at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, representatives for the quarterback announced Saturday afternoon.

The NFL had previously declined to allow media and cameras into the workout, as Kaepernick had requested for transparency, attorney Ben Meiselas and agent Jeff Nalley said in a statement. They said media would now be allowed to attend the workout.

"From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one," Meiselas and Nalley said. "Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick's representatives.

"... Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today."

The workout will now be held at an Atlanta-area high school. It had been scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility.

More than 24 teams were expected to attend Kaepernick's workout. The NFL had said it would send video of the workout and an interview with Kaepernick to all 32 teams.

Former NFL coach Hue Jackson had been set to lead the drills, with former NFL coach Joe Philbin in attendance to assist, the league said Thursday.

Sources had told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the NFL was providing three wide receivers for the workout. But the league had not given out the names of those receivers. One receiver expected to attend the workout was Bruce Ellington, a source told Fowler. Ellington played with Kaepernick on the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 and 2015.

A source told ESPN's Howard Bryant that Kaepernick's team did bring in five wide receivers to be part of the workout, which will include about 60 passes.

Also, the source said that one sticking point was that the NFL would not allow Kaepernick's team to film the workout.

Kaepernick, 32, has been out of football since 2016, the year he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem.