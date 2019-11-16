LANDOVER, Md. -- Former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, who came out of retirement at the start of training camp to galvanize the New York Jets' offensive line, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday.

Kalil, 34, injured his knee in the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed two games. He returned to practice this week, but the comeback attempt was aborted after one day.

First-year general manager Joe Douglas made Kalil his first significant acquisition, signing him to a one-year, $8.4 million contract. The Jets expected Kalil, who spent 12 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, to provide leadership and stability on the offensive line.

Kalil got off to a shaky start, as he saw no action in the preseason. He wound up starting seven games, but there were chemistry issues and he never was able to approach his Carolina form. The entire offensive line has been a major disappointment.

Douglas' gamble was costly, as the Jets will wind up paying Kalil $6.7 million -- a $3 million signing bonus, $2 million in salary and $1.7 million in weekly roster bonuses.

The injury was costly to Kalil, too, because he was scheduled to receive a $118,750 bonus for every game on the 53-man roster and a $93,750 bonus for every game on the active 46.

Jonotthan Harrison, who held the job until Kalil was ready to play, has been starting since Kalil was injured. The Jets were planning to keep Harrison in the lineup even when Kalil got healthy.

To fill Kalil's spot, the Jets activated offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.

Kalil is the team's 14th player on injured reserve.