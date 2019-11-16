RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who completed a 40-minute workout in front of representatives from eight NFL teams on Saturday, said he's ready for another opportunity and wants the league to "stop running'' from him.

Kaepernick saluted about 250 fans then addressed the media after his workout, which was moved about 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale. Kaepernick, who once quarterbacked the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, took a stand against police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem and has been out of football since 2016.

"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here: showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

"We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready.''

Kaepernick showed he still has an arm in completing deep balls to Brice Butler, Bruce Ellington, Jordan Veasy, and Ari Wertz. Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who supported Kaepernick going back to their days with the 49ers, was at the beginning off the workout but had to leave, with a game against the Falcons on Sunday.

Kaepenerick looked bulkier up top during his playing days and appeared to impress with his accuracy, although not all his throws were perfect.

The NFL originally scheduled the workout to take place at the Falcons' facility in front of 25 teams, but Kaepernick's camp switched venues after the NFL declined to have cameras in to record the workout. Kaepernick's camp wanted "transparency" regarding the workout and wanted the media to have access.

In a statement, the NFL said it was "disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout.'' The league referenced recent negotiations with Kaepernick's representatives over the workout, citing media availability and a liability waiver, among other factors.

"Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the league. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club,'' the NFL said.

Nalley, Kaepernick's agent, was asked about his thoughts on the process as a whole.

"I think myself, I think all of you all had questions about it all week,'' Nalley said. "Something didn't smell right. Again, nothing like this has ever happened. Roger Goodell said that the league does not get involved in player workouts, team decisions. So why did they do this? So I think from the beginning it seemed odd. And so that's why we had to protect him in this whole process.''

Nalley seemed skeptical about Kaepernick getting a chance to sign on a team anytime soon when asked if he expected Kaepernick to receive a legitimate opportunity.

"I hope so, but I don't know,'' Nalley said. "I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently and none of them have had any interest. I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office ask for this workout.

"And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed his in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them if you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs, they said, 'We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.'"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.