          NFL Week 11 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

          Which players should fantasy managers target, look to trade? (2:51)

          Matthew Berry breaks down what fantasy managers can do before their trade deadline, and among his suggestions are trading for Jameis Winston and trading away Stefon Diggs. (2:51)

          12:00 PM ET
          The Week 11 NFL slate includes a showdown between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson as the Texans and Ravens jockey for playoff positioning in the AFC. In the late afternoon session, the Patriots look to bounce back from a loss to Baltimore in Week 9, going against an Eagles team looking to keep pace in the NFC East.

          Keep this page refreshed for highlights -- including every touchdown -- along with injuries, analysis and more. Be sure to keep extra tabs open for the Week 11 fantasy football rankings, best bets and our live NFL scoreboard.

          Jump to a matchup:
          HOU-BAL | NO-TB | DAL-DET
          DEN-MIN | JAX-IND | ATL-CAR
          NYJ-WSH | BUF-MIA | ARI-SF
          NE-PHI | CIN-OAK

          Texans (6-3) at Ravens (7-2)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -4.5 (51.5)

          Texans inactives: CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Will Fuller V, CB Bradley Roby, WR Steven Mitchell, DE Joel Heath, OT Chris Clark, ILB Tyrell Adams

          Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Iman Marshall, OG Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler, DT Michael Pierce

          Pregame:

          The Texans have brought their A-game on the fashion front today:

          Not to be outdone are the Ravens, including Marlon Humphrey (as a minion???)...

          And Matt Skura showing some love for his QB:

          Ninkovich can't go against Jackson and the Ravens

          Rob Ninkovich is expecting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to carry their momentum against the Texans.

          Saints (7-2) at Buccaneers (3-6)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NO -5 (48.5)

          Saints inactives: CB Marshon Lattimore, G Andrus Peat, KR/WR Deonte Harris, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson

          Buccaneers inactives: OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett

          Ninkovich: Saints will return to their winning ways

          Wendi Nix and Rob Ninkovich find it hard to believe the Saints will lose back-to-back games.

          Cowboys (5-4) at Lions (3-5-1)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7 (46.5)

          Cowboys inactives: LB Luke Gifford, S Jeff Heath, DT Trysten Hill, DE Joe Jackson, WR Devin Smith, OG Connor Williams, WR Ced Wilson

          Lions inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DL Romeo Okwara, RT Rick Wagner, OT Dan Skipper, OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Mike Jackson

          Pregame:

          At noon, Caesars Sportsbook's biggest NFL decisions of the day are on the Cowboys-Lions and Patriots-Eagles games. The book needs both home underdogs--the Lions and Eagles--to cover the spread. "If the Cowboys and the Patriots both get there, I will be leaving my employee badge and keys to the office on my desk on the way out," jokes Caesars Sportsbook chiefs Jeff Davis.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer
          Ninkovich: Lions will have tough time vs. Cowboys

          Rob Ninkovich contends that the Lions are going to have a tough time with the Cowboys, especially with Matthew Stafford out.

          Broncos (3-6) at Vikings (7-3)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: MIN -10 (40.5)

          Broncos inactives: OT Calvin Anderson, DE Jonathan Harris, TE Jeff Heuerman, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Cyrus Jones, DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Juwann Winfree

          Vikings inactives: WR Adam Thielen, S Anthony Harris, DT Hercules Mata'afa, OG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Linval Joseph

          Pregame:

          Stefon Diggs sees you, internet:

          Ninkovich: Vikings have NFL's best running game

          Rob Ninkovich breaks down how the Vikings' running game will be too much for the Broncos.

          Jaguars (4-5) at Colts (5-4)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -2.5 (43.5)

          Jaguars inactives: QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell

          Colts inactives: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le'Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson

          Ninkovich doesn't expect Colts to lose 3 in a row

          Rob Ninkovich predicts the Jaguars will struggle going to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

          Falcons (2-7) at Panthers (5-4)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CAR -4 (48)

          Falcons inactives: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE John Cominsky, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, WR Brandon Powell, DT Deadrin Senat

          Panthers inactives: OT Dennis Daley, DT Kyle Love, RB Mike Davis, OLB Christian Miller, CB Ross Cockrell, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra

          Pregame:

          There have been only five running backs in the history of "Madden" to be rated a 99 overall. The ratings adjusters are at the Panthers-Falcons game today to potentially make Christian McCaffrey No. 6:

          Ninkovich: Panthers' D, McCaffrey too much for the Falcons

          Rob Ninkovich likes the combination of Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers' defense to power them past the Falcons.

          Jets (2-7) at Redskins (1-8)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -2.5 (38)

          Jets inactives: LB C.J. Mosley, CB Nate Hairston, DE Jordan Willis, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Darryl Roberts, DB Matthias Farley and OL Leo Koloamatangi

          Redskins inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, WR Paul Richardson, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson, DL Tim Settle

          Ninkovich: Jets' defense will be salivating facing Haskins

          Rob Ninkovich expects the Jets' defense to step up big-time facing Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins.

          Bills (6-3) at Dolphins (2-7)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -7 (41)

          Bills inactives: RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, WR Duke Williams, DT Vincent Taylor, OG Ike Boettger

          Dolphins inactives: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, LB Raekwon McMillan, OG Shaq Calhoun, OL Chris Reed, OT Isaiah Prince, DE Taco Charlton

          Ninkovich: Bills will get the job done vs. Dolphins

          Rob Ninkovich doesn't see the Bills losing two games in a row and likes the defensive matchup vs. the Dolphins.

          Cardinals (3-6-1) at 49ers (8-1)

          4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -9.5 (45)

          Ninkovich: 49ers defense is just too good

          Rob Ninkovich doesn't think the 49ers will have any issues against the Cardinals, especially with their defense.

          Patriots (8-1) at Eagles (5-4)

          4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -4.5 (44.5)

          play
          Ninkovich: Pats don't lose back-to-back games

          Rob Ninkovich predicts the Patriots will run the ball well and be physically tough against the Eagles.

          Bengals (0-9) at Raiders (5-4)

          4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: OAK -13 (48.5)

          Ninkovich: Raiders are mentally tougher than the Bengals

          Rob Ninkovich predicts the Raiders will have no trouble facing the winless Bengals.

