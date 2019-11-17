NFL Week 11 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

The Week 11 NFL slate includes a showdown between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson as the Texans and Ravens jockey for playoff positioning in the AFC. In the late afternoon session, the Patriots look to bounce back from a loss to Baltimore in Week 9, going against an Eagles team looking to keep pace in the NFC East.
Keep this page refreshed for highlights -- including every touchdown -- along with injuries, analysis and more.
Texans (6-3) at Ravens (7-2)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -4.5 (51.5)
Texans inactives: CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Will Fuller V, CB Bradley Roby, WR Steven Mitchell, DE Joel Heath, OT Chris Clark, ILB Tyrell Adams
Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Iman Marshall, OG Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler, DT Michael Pierce
Pregame:
The Texans have brought their A-game on the fashion front today:
Not to be outdone are the Ravens, including Marlon Humphrey (as a minion???)...
And Matt Skura showing some love for his QB:
Saints (7-2) at Buccaneers (3-6)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NO -5 (48.5)
Saints inactives: CB Marshon Lattimore, G Andrus Peat, KR/WR Deonte Harris, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson
Buccaneers inactives: OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett
Cowboys (5-4) at Lions (3-5-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7 (46.5)
Cowboys inactives: LB Luke Gifford, S Jeff Heath, DT Trysten Hill, DE Joe Jackson, WR Devin Smith, OG Connor Williams, WR Ced Wilson
Lions inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DL Romeo Okwara, RT Rick Wagner, OT Dan Skipper, OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Mike Jackson
Pregame:
At noon, Caesars Sportsbook's biggest NFL decisions of the day are on the Cowboys-Lions and Patriots-Eagles games. The book needs both home underdogs--the Lions and Eagles--to cover the spread. "If the Cowboys and the Patriots both get there, I will be leaving my employee badge and keys to the office on my desk on the way out," jokes Caesars Sportsbook chiefs Jeff Davis.
Broncos (3-6) at Vikings (7-3)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: MIN -10 (40.5)
Broncos inactives: OT Calvin Anderson, DE Jonathan Harris, TE Jeff Heuerman, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Cyrus Jones, DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Juwann Winfree
Vikings inactives: WR Adam Thielen, S Anthony Harris, DT Hercules Mata'afa, OG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Linval Joseph
Pregame:
Stefon Diggs sees you, internet:
Jaguars (4-5) at Colts (5-4)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -2.5 (43.5)
Jaguars inactives: QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell
Colts inactives: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le'Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson
Falcons (2-7) at Panthers (5-4)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CAR -4 (48)
Falcons inactives: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE John Cominsky, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, WR Brandon Powell, DT Deadrin Senat
Panthers inactives: OT Dennis Daley, DT Kyle Love, RB Mike Davis, OLB Christian Miller, CB Ross Cockrell, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra
Pregame:
There have been only five running backs in the history of "Madden" to be rated a 99 overall. The ratings adjusters are at the Panthers-Falcons game today to potentially make Christian McCaffrey No. 6:
Jets (2-7) at Redskins (1-8)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -2.5 (38)
Jets inactives: LB C.J. Mosley, CB Nate Hairston, DE Jordan Willis, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Darryl Roberts, DB Matthias Farley and OL Leo Koloamatangi
Redskins inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, WR Paul Richardson, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson, DL Tim Settle
Bills (6-3) at Dolphins (2-7)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -7 (41)
Bills inactives: RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, WR Duke Williams, DT Vincent Taylor, OG Ike Boettger
Dolphins inactives: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, LB Raekwon McMillan, OG Shaq Calhoun, OL Chris Reed, OT Isaiah Prince, DE Taco Charlton
Cardinals (3-6-1) at 49ers (8-1)
4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -9.5 (45)
Patriots (8-1) at Eagles (5-4)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -4.5 (44.5)
Bengals (0-9) at Raiders (5-4)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: OAK -13 (48.5)
