NFL Week 11 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry breaks down what fantasy managers can do before their trade deadline, and among his suggestions are trading for Jameis Winston and trading away Stefon Diggs. (2:51)

Which players should fantasy managers target, look to trade? (2:51)

The Week 11 NFL slate includes a showdown between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson as the Texans and Ravens jockey for playoff positioning in the AFC. In the late afternoon session, the Patriots look to bounce back from a loss to Baltimore in Week 9, going against an Eagles team looking to keep pace in the NFC East.

Keep this page refreshed for highlights -- including every touchdown -- along with injuries, analysis and more. Be sure to keep extra tabs open for the Week 11 fantasy football rankings, best bets and our live NFL scoreboard.

Jump to a matchup:

HOU-BAL | NO-TB | DAL-DET

DEN-MIN | JAX-IND | ATL-CAR

NYJ-WSH | BUF-MIA | ARI-SF

NE-PHI | CIN-OAK

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -4.5 (51.5)

Texans inactives: CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Will Fuller V, CB Bradley Roby, WR Steven Mitchell, DE Joel Heath, OT Chris Clark, ILB Tyrell Adams

Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Iman Marshall, OG Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler, DT Michael Pierce

Pregame:

The Texans have brought their A-game on the fashion front today:

Not to be outdone are the Ravens, including Marlon Humphrey (as a minion???)...

And Matt Skura showing some love for his QB:

play 0:55 Ninkovich can't go against Jackson and the Ravens Rob Ninkovich is expecting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to carry their momentum against the Texans.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NO -5 (48.5)

Saints inactives: CB Marshon Lattimore, G Andrus Peat, KR/WR Deonte Harris, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson

Buccaneers inactives: OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett

play 0:41 Ninkovich: Saints will return to their winning ways Wendi Nix and Rob Ninkovich find it hard to believe the Saints will lose back-to-back games.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7 (46.5)

Cowboys inactives: LB Luke Gifford, S Jeff Heath, DT Trysten Hill, DE Joe Jackson, WR Devin Smith, OG Connor Williams, WR Ced Wilson

Lions inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DL Romeo Okwara, RT Rick Wagner, OT Dan Skipper, OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Mike Jackson

Pregame:

ESPN Staff Writer At noon, Caesars Sportsbook's biggest NFL decisions of the day are on the Cowboys-Lions and Patriots-Eagles games. The book needs both home underdogs--the Lions and Eagles--to cover the spread. "If the Cowboys and the Patriots both get there, I will be leaving my employee badge and keys to the office on my desk on the way out," jokes Caesars Sportsbook chiefs Jeff Davis.

play 0:24 Ninkovich: Lions will have tough time vs. Cowboys Rob Ninkovich contends that the Lions are going to have a tough time with the Cowboys, especially with Matthew Stafford out.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: MIN -10 (40.5)

Broncos inactives: OT Calvin Anderson, DE Jonathan Harris, TE Jeff Heuerman, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Cyrus Jones, DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Juwann Winfree

Vikings inactives: WR Adam Thielen, S Anthony Harris, DT Hercules Mata'afa, OG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Linval Joseph

Pregame:

Stefon Diggs sees you, internet:

Best cleats in the game 🚫🧢 pic.twitter.com/hB8bPQBm9I — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 17, 2019

play 0:34 Ninkovich: Vikings have NFL's best running game Rob Ninkovich breaks down how the Vikings' running game will be too much for the Broncos.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -2.5 (43.5)

Jaguars inactives: QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell

Colts inactives: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le'Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson

play 0:29 Ninkovich doesn't expect Colts to lose 3 in a row Rob Ninkovich predicts the Jaguars will struggle going to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CAR -4 (48)

Falcons inactives: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE John Cominsky, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, WR Brandon Powell, DT Deadrin Senat

Panthers inactives: OT Dennis Daley, DT Kyle Love, RB Mike Davis, OLB Christian Miller, CB Ross Cockrell, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra

Pregame:

There have been only five running backs in the history of "Madden" to be rated a 99 overall. The ratings adjusters are at the Panthers-Falcons game today to potentially make Christian McCaffrey No. 6:

Christian McCaffrey is the highest rated RB in Madden and the EA folks are here at the game to potentially make him a 99 today.



Only five RBs have ever been rated a 99 overall in the game. https://t.co/1HdKd475R4 — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) November 17, 2019

play 0:44 Ninkovich: Panthers' D, McCaffrey too much for the Falcons Rob Ninkovich likes the combination of Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers' defense to power them past the Falcons.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -2.5 (38)

Jets inactives: LB C.J. Mosley, CB Nate Hairston, DE Jordan Willis, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Darryl Roberts, DB Matthias Farley and OL Leo Koloamatangi

Redskins inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, WR Paul Richardson, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson, DL Tim Settle

play 0:45 Ninkovich: Jets' defense will be salivating facing Haskins Rob Ninkovich expects the Jets' defense to step up big-time facing Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -7 (41)

Bills inactives: RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, WR Duke Williams, DT Vincent Taylor, OG Ike Boettger

Dolphins inactives: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, LB Raekwon McMillan, OG Shaq Calhoun, OL Chris Reed, OT Isaiah Prince, DE Taco Charlton

play 0:35 Ninkovich: Bills will get the job done vs. Dolphins Rob Ninkovich doesn't see the Bills losing two games in a row and likes the defensive matchup vs. the Dolphins.

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -9.5 (45)

play 0:31 Ninkovich: 49ers defense is just too good Rob Ninkovich doesn't think the 49ers will have any issues against the Cardinals, especially with their defense.

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -4.5 (44.5)

play 0:56 Ninkovich: Pats don't lose back-to-back games Rob Ninkovich predicts the Patriots will run the ball well and be physically tough against the Eagles.

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: OAK -13 (48.5)