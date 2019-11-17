Aside from the fines doled out to quarterback Mason Rudolph and other participants in Thursday night's ugly brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, the NFL will be issuing mass fines to about 10 players for leaving the bench area and running on the field, league sources told ESPN.

League officials still are poring over the video to determine how many players will get fined -- the NFL first wanted to discipline the main perpetrators -- but it is expected to be a lengthy list, with the fines being doled out next weekend, according to a source.

The NFL's 2019 fine schedule calls for players who unnecessarily enter the fight area with no active involvement to be fined $3,507 for a first offense and $10,527 for a second offense.

The fine schedule also calls for players who unnecessarily enter the fight area with an active involvement to be fined $7,017 for a first offense and $14,037 for a second offense.

Exactly how many players the league dings for Thursday night's fight is hardly final, but it appears it will reach into double digits, according to a source.

Rudolph, who was not suspended for his role in the fight, is expected to be fined. The fine schedule calls for a player to be fined $35,096 for a first-time fighting offense.

The NFL suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of this season, including the playoffs, and announced he will have to meet with the commissioner's office before being reinstated for 2020. Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and clubbed him in the head with it in the final seconds of Cleveland's victory Thursday night.

The NFL also suspended Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for one game for shoving Rudolph in the back and to the ground, shortly after Garrett struck the Steelers quarterback with the helmet.

Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey, who jumped into Garrett, kicking and punching him after Rudolph had been struck, was suspended for three games.