Colts RB Marlon Mack hits spin button on video game-like TD run

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running back Marlon Mack showed off his elusiveness during a touchdown run on the Colts' second offensive series against Jacksonville on Sunday. Mack started his run up the middle, where it looked like he was going to be stopped for a minimal gain, before he went video game style by spinning off Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon.

Former Colts linebacker Najee Goode had what appeared to be a clear shot at Mack after he spun off Herndon. Nope. Mack hit the spin button again, spinning to the right and racing into the end zone just inside of the pylon for the 13-yard touchdown.