          Kenjon Barner's 78-yard punt return the first for Falcons since Devin Hester

          1:50 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
          Atlanta Falcons return man Kenjon Barner, a guy who got lit up on a return last season by Falcons punter Matt Bosher while playing for the Panthers, had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown against his former team in the second quarter on Sunday.

          Barner's return was the first return for a touchdown for the Falcons since Devin Hester had one in 2014.

          Barner took the punt, backtracked, then followed blocks by teammates Qadree Ollison, Isaiah Oliver, Foye Oluokun and Jamal Carter en route to the score.

