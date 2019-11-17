INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the third quarter because of a hand injury.

Mack was having his best game since Week 5 at Kansas City before getting hurt. He had rushed 14 times for 109 yards, including four runs of at least 10 yards before the injury.

It's uncertain how Mack hurt his hand.

Jonathan Williams became the Colts' primary running back after Mack's injury, with Nyheim Hines backing him up.