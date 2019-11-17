NFL fashion files: The show-stopping looks of Week 11

Another week of NFL action, another chance for your favorite football players to turn the stadium tunnel into their runway.
From Canadian tuxedos (shoutout Minshew Mania) to Lamar Jackson merch (get you a teammate as supportive as Matt Skura), the league's finest did not disappoint with their outfit selections.
They also didn't disappoint with their shoe game. Specifically, Stefon Diggs did not disappoint as he donned a really awesome meme-inspired pair of cleats.
Oh, did we mention there were florals? Because DeAndre Hopkins brought out the florals... It's called fashion, look it up.
Without further adieu, some of the most memorable looks from Week 11:
Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars
Mack Wilson, Cleveland Browns
Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers
Game day fit 🔥You already know #ImwithKap y'all see the kicks pic.twitter.com/UdlKdyhRY1— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019
Houston Texans (Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills, Justin Reid and DeAndre Hopkins)
Good morning, Baltimore.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 17, 2019
📷 » https://t.co/io3F21nB37@ShopPalaisRoyal | #HOUvsBAL pic.twitter.com/ImLtPRxcAC
Matt Skura, Baltimore Ravens
'Cuz this is Thriller 🎶@Matt_Skura62 with the 🔥 repping @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/xQ9vGwrKHO— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Feelin' floral. 🌺🌸@DeAndreHopkins | #HOUvsBAL pic.twitter.com/bn0jQ1OASO— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 17, 2019
Jerome Baker Jr., Miami Dolphins
Hey @Lastname_Baker... Where can we get this shirt 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3porlEOPFS— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 17, 2019
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
.@marlon_humphrey all smiles ☺️ pic.twitter.com/865x4rSSOS— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2019
Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings
.@stefondiggs' cleats need to be in a meme museum 😂— ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2019
(via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/FXP9WjJ3wE
Landon Collins, Washington Redskins
😤 @TheHumble_21 pic.twitter.com/TlmWmHik9J— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 17, 2019
Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots
When in Philly.@Mo_12_Sanu | #NEvsPHI pic.twitter.com/zTg3UEilvR— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 17, 2019