          NFL fashion files: The show-stopping looks of Week 11

          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Another week of NFL action, another chance for your favorite football players to turn the stadium tunnel into their runway.

          From Canadian tuxedos (shoutout Minshew Mania) to Lamar Jackson merch (get you a teammate as supportive as Matt Skura), the league's finest did not disappoint with their outfit selections.

          They also didn't disappoint with their shoe game. Specifically, Stefon Diggs did not disappoint as he donned a really awesome meme-inspired pair of cleats.

          Oh, did we mention there were florals? Because DeAndre Hopkins brought out the florals... It's called fashion, look it up.

          Without further adieu, some of the most memorable looks from Week 11:

          Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

          Mack Wilson, Cleveland Browns

          View this post on Instagram

          5 I V E 1 🐍

          A post shared by Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) on

          Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers

          Houston Texans (Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills, Justin Reid and DeAndre Hopkins)

          Matt Skura, Baltimore Ravens

          DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

          Jerome Baker Jr., Miami Dolphins

          Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

          Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

          Landon Collins, Washington Redskins

          Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots

