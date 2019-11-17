NFL fashion files: The show-stopping looks of Week 11

Another week of NFL action, another chance for your favorite football players to turn the stadium tunnel into their runway.

From Canadian tuxedos (shoutout Minshew Mania) to Lamar Jackson merch (get you a teammate as supportive as Matt Skura), the league's finest did not disappoint with their outfit selections.

They also didn't disappoint with their shoe game. Specifically, Stefon Diggs did not disappoint as he donned a really awesome meme-inspired pair of cleats.

Oh, did we mention there were florals? Because DeAndre Hopkins brought out the florals... It's called fashion, look it up.

Without further adieu, some of the most memorable looks from Week 11:

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mack Wilson, Cleveland Browns

Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers

Game day fit 🔥You already know #ImwithKap y'all see the kicks pic.twitter.com/UdlKdyhRY1 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

Houston Texans (Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills, Justin Reid and DeAndre Hopkins)

Matt Skura, Baltimore Ravens

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Jerome Baker Jr., Miami Dolphins

Hey @Lastname_Baker... Where can we get this shirt 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3porlEOPFS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 17, 2019

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

Landon Collins, Washington Redskins

Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots