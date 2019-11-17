Matt Ryan hits Calvin Ridley for a six-yard touchdown, moving Ryan into 10th on the NFL's all-time passing list. (0:20)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan moved past Warren Moon for 10th place on the all-time passing list with his performance in Sunday's 29-3 win at the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan entered the game with 49,072 passing yards, behind Moon's 49,325. He finished the game with 311 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-31 passing.

Ryan, 34, is expected to become the 10th player to reach 50,000 yards at some point this season. John Elway is above Ryan on the all-time list at ninth with 51,475 yards.

The other players to surpass 50,000 yards are: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning. Only Brees, Brady, Peyton Manning and Favre have surpassed 70,000 passing yards.

Ryan's strong performance Sunday helped the Falcons race out to a 20-0 halftime lead. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 215 yards and a passer rating of 105.2 in the first half.

The 2016 MVP was particularly strong throwing the deep ball, completing 4-of-5 passes for 127 yards on passes thrown 15-plus yards down the field in the first half. He connected with Julio Jones for a 48-yard pickup and connected with Calvin Ridley for 34 yards.

Ryan's strong play on offense, and an incredibly strong effort by the defense, sparked the Falcons. Atlanta intercepted Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen four times and sacked him four times going into the final minutes of the game.