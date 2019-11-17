Lamar Jackson throws four touchdown passes and shows off his legs with a 39-yard run as the Ravens defeat the Texans for their sixth straight win. (1:41)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson delivered another MVP performance while etching his name in the Baltimore Ravens' record book once again.

In Sunday's 41-7 rout of the Houston Texans, Jackson became the first player in Ravens history to produce multiple games with four touchdown passes. On his scores, Jackson connected with Seth Roberts (15 yards), Mark Andrews (18 yards) and Mark Ingram (25 and 12 yards).

Jackson threw five touchdown passes in the season opener at Miami.

The Ravens (8-2) extended their winning streak to six games, the longest current one in the NFL. Baltimore is now within a half-game of New England for the top seed in the AFC.

Overcoming a shaky first quarter (1-for-6 for 12 yards), Jackson got in a groove, completing 13 straight passes. That's the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

Jackson also hurt the Texans with his legs, rushing for 86 yards. His best run was a 39-yarder in which he made five Texans defenders miss.

Jackson, who was 17-of-24 for 222 yards (139.2 rating), outplayed Deshaun Watson after doing the same against Russell Wilson, another MVP candidate, on Oct. 20.