          Double pass: Patriots' Julian Edelman throws TD pass to Phillip Dorsett

          6:37 PM ET

          PHILADELPHIA -- Struggling in the red zone against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New England Patriots turned to some razzle-dazzle to score their first touchdown early in the third quarter of Sunday's game. The results struck the Eagles with the suddenness of a "Golden Flash."

          At the Eagles' 15-yard line, Tom Brady lateraled the ball to his right to receiver Julian Edelman, who had initially come in half-motion to the line of scrimmage before motioning back to the outside.

          As the defense pursued Edelman, receiver Phillip Dorsett was wide open on a left-to-right post route in the middle end zone and Edelman -- who played quarterback for the Kent State Golden Flashes but switched to receiver when the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft -- found him with an accurate strike.

          Including the playoffs, Edelman is now 5-of-6 for 141 yards and 2 TDs as a passer.

