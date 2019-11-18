Kyler Murray says he loves the game of football and coming up short hurts but he left it all on the field. (0:25)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was visibly upset after Sunday's 36-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which the Cardinals gave up a 16-0 lead in the first half.

It was the Cardinals' fourth straight loss, dropping them to 3-7-1 as they head into their bye week.

When Murray was asked about the emotions of losing Sunday's game like the Cardinals did -- giving up a touchdown with 31 seconds left after Murray scored the then-go-ahead touchdown with 6:40 left in the game -- he paused 10 seconds before answering the question.

"I'm used to winning," Murray said. "I've always won, and then being in situations like when you go up 16 or you're in position to win and you should win, it's disappointing."

Murray lost three games as a starter in college between his season at Texas A&M and his career at Oklahoma, and never lost a game he started in high school.

He lost three games in the NFL by Week 4 of this season and it has started to take a toll.

play 0:30 Murray takes off for 22-yard TD Kyler Murray shows off the wheels as he gets into the end zone on a 22-yard run.

"I'm a competitor," Murray said. "I love the game of football so every time I step on the field I'm going to do me. I'm going to go hard for the guys in the locker room. So, that's really all I can do. Leave it all on the field and we just came up short."

At one point while he was at his locker after the game, Murray let out a yell of frustration.

But when asked if this game hit harder than others, he said all losses are equal.

"Ah, s---, I don't know," Murray said. "A loss is a loss, and we got to get better."