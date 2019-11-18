OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate says he's OK after a scary sequence Sunday that ended with him being carted off the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 17-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Tate suffered a neck injury after he made a 20-yard completion on third-and-19. After roughly eight minutes, he was loaded onto the medical cart and flashed a "thumbs up" multiple times as he left the field.

He flew back to Cincinnati with the rest of the Bengals, the team confirmed.

"I'm good y'all," Tate tweeted out on Sunday night.

Since the Bengals inserted him into the starting lineup on Week 3, he has been one of the team's most dependable receivers. Despite the injury on Sunday, he still led the Bengals with four catches on six targets for 56 yards, which were all team highs.

First-year coach Zac Taylor said Tate was talking and could move as he left the field. Taylor said as he reviewed his pregame notes before Sunday's game, the assistants noted that Tate was about "all the right stuff" during the Bengals' winless season.

"When something like that happens to him, it's hard," Taylor said. "That affects us."

The game was delayed for roughly eight minutes while Tate was treated on the field. The entire Bengals' sideline went over to the cart near Oakland's 33-yard line before the second-year receiver was taken off the field.

"You just take a moment to say a prayer and hope for the best," Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart said.