Mitch Trubisky explains to reporters what happened with the apparent injury that caused him to exit in the fourth quarter. (1:07)

LOS ANGELES -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he suffered a right hip injury near the end of the second quarter of Sunday night's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that got progressively worse until the decision was made to pull him with 3:34 left in the game.

"It was something in the second half, one of the hits I took," Trubisky said. "Got evaluated at halftime, something in the hip region where -- I was trying to keep it loose the second half and be able to make plays for my team, and it just kept getting tighter and tighter in the hip region, and I just couldn't move around like I wanted to. And I was just throwing with a lot of arm, and I was trying to make plays and stay on the field and fight through. And just disappointed I couldn't finish."

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team noticed earlier in the second half that something was wrong with Trubisky.

Trubisky finished the night 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception (65.1 passer rating) before Nagy went with veteran backup Chase Daniel on Chicago's final offensive drive.

"We knew it a few series earlier that something wasn't right," Nagy said. "We watched him kind of just to keep an eye on him and see how it was, and I had to pull him aside and talk to him and just ask him and say exactly that we needed him to be honest with us. Trying to play through that is what he was doing, and at the same time, it was affecting a little of how he was able to throw. ... I don't want to put him at more risk, and I also don't want to affect how the play is for the team."

The 25-year-old quarterback's prognosis for the rest of the season is unclear. Trubisky has been playing with a shoulder injury since Week 4, when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Trubisky dislocated his non-throwing shoulder and suffered a slight labrum tear in a home game against the Vikings on Sept. 29. Trubisky went on to miss one game, and he returned to the Bears' starting lineup following their bye week on Oct. 10.

"It's definitely tough," Trubisky said of the injuries. "You just want to be out there with your team. But if you're not a hundred percent, you can't help the team. I'm not doing the team any favors if I'm not able to run around or throw the ball with accuracy, because I'm throwing all-arm. So you just got to be smart from that factor.

"But I'm going to fight as long as I can to try to be out there with my guys; and hopefully, it's something that doesn't prevent me from being out. So I just got to evaluate the next couple days, and hopefully, it bounces back quick."

Save for a pair of three-touchdown performances versus Washington and Detroit, Trubisky's 2019 season has been otherwise disappointing.

Trubisky -- the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft -- has passed for just 1,390 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.