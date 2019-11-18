Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack underwent surgery on his fractured hand, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Reich did not have a timetable for when his star running back might return.

The injury, a fracture of the metacarpal bone in Mack's right hand, is not thought to be season-ending at this time, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts play their AFC South rival Houston Texans on Thursday night with the teams tied atop the division with 6-4 records.

Mack, who leads the Colts with 862 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's uncertain how he injured his hand.

He was having his best game since Week 5 at Kansas City before the injury, rushing 14 times for 109 yards, including four runs of at least 10 yards against the Jaguars.

Jonathan Williams became the Colts' primary running back after Mack left the game and will likely start against the Texans on Thursday, with Nyheim Hines backing him up. Williams, who went into Sunday with just 1 yard rushing on the season, rushed for a career-high 116 yards against the Jaguars.