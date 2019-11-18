PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered more than a concussion when he was hit by Joe Schobert and Greedy Williams in the second quarter of Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Smith-Schuster also hurt his knee, and his status for Sunday's game in Cincinnati against the Bengals is uncertain, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The third-year receiver has battled a toe injury throughout the season, but he hasn't missed a game since his rookie year. He has 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Steelers offensive skill position players have been plagued of late by injuries.

Receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cleveland, and he left the game with blood running out of his ear. Running back James Conner also exited that game early after aggravating a shoulder injury. And before the game, the Steelers placed wide receiver Ryan Switzer (back) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) on injured reserve.