        <
        >

          Browns place safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve

          10:17 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

          Burnett started eight games for the Browns this year, tallying 41 tackles and two sacks. He also had an interception Thursday against Pittsburgh, shortly before suffering the injury.

          Burnett's injury is the latest blow to a Cleveland defense that was still without safety Eric Murray (knee) and that will remain without defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended for the season by the NFL last week.

          Burnett, 30, was signed by the Browns in April after the Steelers waived him.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices