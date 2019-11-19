BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Burnett started eight games for the Browns this year, tallying 41 tackles and two sacks. He also had an interception Thursday against Pittsburgh, shortly before suffering the injury.

Burnett's injury is the latest blow to a Cleveland defense that was still without safety Eric Murray (knee) and that will remain without defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended for the season by the NFL last week.

Burnett, 30, was signed by the Browns in April after the Steelers waived him.