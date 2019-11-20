BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have designated tight end David Njoku for return from injured reserve, clearing the way for Njoku to resume practicing Wednesday.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Njoku, who missed eight games with a wrist injury suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets. If the Browns activate him this week, he will be eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Browns tight end David Njoku was hurt in September vs. the Jets, but has been designated as ready to return, clearing the way for him to practice. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Before the injury, Njoku had four catches and a touchdown. He caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores in 2018.