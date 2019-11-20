BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have designated tight end David Njoku for return from injured reserve, clearing the way for Njoku to resume practicing Wednesday.
The Browns have 21 days to activate Njoku, who missed eight games with a wrist injury suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets. If the Browns activate him this week, he will be eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Before the injury, Njoku had four catches and a touchdown. He caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores in 2018.