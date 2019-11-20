DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins placed veteran safety Reshad Jones on injured reserve Wednesday, possibly marking the end to his nine-year run with the team.

Jones, the Dolphins' longest-tenured player, has two more seasons left on a five-year, $60 million deal signed in March 2017. However, the 31-year-old Jones, who is coming off two shoulder surgeries, seems to be a likely roster cut or trade candidate before the 2020 league year as most of the guaranteed money on his deal is gone.

Jones has a $11.5 million salary on the books for 2020, but just $2 million guaranteed. There were trade talks prior to this season, but his large contract made him too difficult to move. Now with the financial impact lessened, Jones' chances of being with the Dolphins in 2020 seem to have dwindled.

For much of this decade, Cameron Wake and Jones represented the heart of the Dolphins' defense. Wake, however, left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency this past offseason.

Jones, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 21 interceptions, 10.5 sacks and four defensive touchdowns. He has dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a chest injury that cost him four games. He returned Sunday for the first time in a month before being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Dolphins also placed veteran safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie receiver Gary Jennings was also placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury Sunday. To fill the three roster spots, the Dolphins signed safety Adrian Colbert off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, activated rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel off injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from their own practice squad.

The Dolphins now have just one defensive back on the roster -- special teamer Walt Aikens -- who played a defensive snap during the 2018 season. Star cornerback Xavien Howard was placed on injured reserve earlier this year, ending his season.