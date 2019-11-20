Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his knee injury is not considered serious, a source tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Smith-Schuster's outlook to play again this season is good, the source tells Fowler, but he is considered a long shot to play against Cincinnati because of his knee injury and the concussion he suffered last Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith-Schuster has battled a toe injury throughout the season, but he hasn't missed a game since 2017, his rookie year.

He has 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns this season.