LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reaffirmed the organization's faith in embattled quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, whom Nagy pulled in favor of backup Chase Daniel near the end of last Sunday night's loss to the Rams because of a right hip pointer.

"We want him [Trubisky] out there to be our starter and to be playing," Nagy said on Wednesday. "So how do we get him to that point? We're going to do everything we can so he is the starter."

Trubisky is officially listed as "day-to-day" but all signs point toward the 25-year-old quarterback starting on Sunday when the Bears (4-6) host the New York Giants (2-8).

"[I feel] a lot better, a lot better. Day and night, almost," Trubisky said on Wednesday.

"If I feel good, I'm going to go [on Sunday]."

Trubisky was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Trubisky injured his right hip prior to halftime versus Los Angeles but tried to play through the pain in the second half. Trubisky went 24 of 43 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before Nagy made the quarterback switch with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, [the pain from a hip pointer] is above the hip," Trubisky said. "It's like getting a charley horse or a dead leg on the quad, except it's above that area. It just makes your whole body tight -- running, and then obviously throwing, when you got to pull your right hip through. That motion -- it just doesn't feel comfortable."

Nagy rejected the idea that Trubisky -- the league's 29th-ranked passer in QBR -- might benefit from sitting the final six weeks in order to let his body and mind heal.

Besides the hip pointer, Trubisky suffered a dislocated non-throwing shoulder and torn labrum in Week 4. Trubisky missed just one game and returned to the Bears' starting lineup following the bye week on Oct. 20.

"Really for us, where we're at, we need to see where he's at, where our offense is at and continue to just keep rolling," Nagy said. "We want him to be out there at practice. We want him to be out there this week as the starter. I'm hoping that's the case. I just don't like -- these types of injuries, you get to a point where they are literally day to day and it becomes about where you're at with the pain and how we manage that.

"I want to be able to tell you he's going to go out there, he's going to have a great practice and we're going to be ready to start him this weekend. That's what I want."

The second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky has passed for just 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. Trubisky is averaging a career-low 5.6 yards per pass completion. The Bears offense enters Week 12 ranked 28th in points scored, 30th in total yards, 30th in passing yards and 29th in rushing yards

Yet, Nagy believes Trubisky has slowly turned the corner the past two weeks, throwing a combined four touchdowns and one interception in games against the Lions and Rams.

"We've all put in a lot of time and energy and hard work to get where we're at," Nagy said. "We're not where we want to be. Throughout the course of time you have injuries and things that go on. But I'll say this: The last two weeks, and I'm speaking in particular for Mitch, he has without a doubt gotten a lot better at the quarterback position. Decision-making, throws -- where he's at the last two weeks has been a lot better."