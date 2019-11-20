Stephania Bell, Mike Clay and Field Yates discuss what Brandin Cooks' return means for the Rams. (1:37)

Will Cooks be valuable in his return? (1:37)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are expecting the return of receiver Brandin Cooks when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Cooks has been inactive the last two games after sustaining two concussions last month.

"He's excited to be able to play," Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. "He's felt good for a couple weeks, so when he's feeling good, and we've gotten the thumbs up from everybody else, that makes us all feel good."

However, uncertainty remains about the status of receiver Robert Woods, who was moved to the inactive list hours before kickoff last Sunday because of a personal issue. Woods did not attend the game and was not at practice Wednesday.

"Robert Woods is still handling his family matters," said McVay, who was unable to provide a potential return date for Woods, who has caught 45 passes for 566 yards this season.

Cooks, who suffered a concussion in Week 5 and again in Week 8, has been a limited participant in practices the last two weeks while remaining in concussion protocol, according to the Rams' official participation report.

Following his Week 8 concussion, Cooks traveled twice to Pittsburgh to be further evaluated by specialists.

McVay said Wednesday that he felt confident Cooks was ready to return, despite the serious nature of head injuries.

"I don't think he would go back out on the field if he was worried about that," McVay said. "I think that he's really chomping at the bit, excited to go."

Cooks, a sixth-year pro, has suffered five known concussions throughout his pro career dating to the 2015 season.

In eight games this season, Cooks has caught 27 passes for 402 yards.

Before the 2018 season, Cooks signed a five-year, $81 million extension with the Rams.