OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the initial fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl, which is yet another accolade in what is becoming a historic season.

Jackson received 146,171 votes in the first week of balloting, which is nearly 30,000 more than anyone else in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is second with 116,325 votes.

Voting ends Dec. 12, and Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 17.

Jackson has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record, becoming the first NFL quarterback to produce at least 2,000 yards passing and 700 yards rushing through the first 10 games of a season. He became the odds-on favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player this week, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

In addition to Jackson and Mahomes, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (115,370 votes), Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (106,167) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (100,218) round out the top five in Pro Bowl voting.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens lead all NFL teams in total votes. Along with Jackson, five other Baltimore players top their position groups: guard Marshal Yanda, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker.